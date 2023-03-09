Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 2,252 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $24,839.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 571,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSP Stock Up 3.6 %

CSPI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Stories

