Joshua Allen Franks Sells 7,180 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

