Joshua Todd Wilson Buys 10,000 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 45,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

