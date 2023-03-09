Joshua Todd Wilson Buys 10,000 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
- Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.