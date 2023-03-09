JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. 171,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 650,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

