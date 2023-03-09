JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.19.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KB Home by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.