JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 669.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 1,547,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.