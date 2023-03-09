JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.98

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.98 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.68). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 138.25 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,617,652 shares.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £399.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,921.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.72.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s payout ratio is -7,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($11,616.16). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

