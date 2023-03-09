Karen Seaberg Sells 5,126 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,283,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,182,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20.

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $17,941,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $17,231,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $7,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.