Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $25.83. 5,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $535.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
