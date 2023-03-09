Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 12,549 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,127. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

