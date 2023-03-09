Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $70,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in BP were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BP by 359.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 26,376.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 235,806 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.82) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.65) to GBX 660 ($7.94) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.93.

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.67. 1,937,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -249.20%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

