Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells $1,828,040.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KNSL stock opened at $313.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $337.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

