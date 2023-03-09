Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.46. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 125,269 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Read More

