KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Trading Down 0.6%

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 25,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 91,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KORE Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KORE Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

