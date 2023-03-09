KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Trading Down 0.6%

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 25,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 91,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
KORE Group Trading Down 9.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
