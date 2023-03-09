Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Up 4%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 11,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 26,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Laird Superfood Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth about $489,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 128.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

