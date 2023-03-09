Lake Street Capital Raises CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target to $49.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PMTS. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $459.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.25. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

About CPI Card Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.