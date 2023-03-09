Lake Street Capital Raises CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target to $49.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PMTS. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
CPI Card Group Stock Performance
Shares of PMTS stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $459.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.25. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
