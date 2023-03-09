Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $627.31

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 627.31 ($7.54) and traded as high as GBX 687 ($8.26). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 669.60 ($8.05), with a volume of 1,021,974 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 680 ($8.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.00, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 688.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 627.50.

Land Securities Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Land Securities Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,407.41%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £17,050.88 ($20,503.70). 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.