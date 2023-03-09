Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29.

