Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Latham Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,075. The company has a market capitalization of $453.25 million, a P/E ratio of -80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Latham Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

