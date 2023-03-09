Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.80. 622,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total transaction of $69,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares in the company, valued at $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,981,423 shares of company stock worth $1,284,308,720 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

