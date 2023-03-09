Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 193,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

