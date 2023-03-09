Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.78.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.