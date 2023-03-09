Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $108,710,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.32. 1,046,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,715. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.