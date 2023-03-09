Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th.
Leap Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of LPTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 438,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,141. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 534,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.