Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 438,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,141. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 534,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Leap Therapeutics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

