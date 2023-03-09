LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.8 %

LGIH stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,165.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.