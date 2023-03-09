Lido Staked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.14 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.34 billion and approximately $6.14 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,532.16 or 0.07072921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00427773 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,278.29 or 0.28912963 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,763,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,738,254.21957004 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,527.89016035 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $7,363,107.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

