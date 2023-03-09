Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Hits $4.94 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.94 billion and approximately $6.62 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,417.65 or 0.07114119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,766,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,738,254.21957004 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,527.89016035 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $7,363,107.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

