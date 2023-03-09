Lido wstETH Price Down 13.6% This Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,590.73 or 0.07878310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $19.79 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

