Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,849. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

