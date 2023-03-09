LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Shares Up 1.6%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 84,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,004% from the average session volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.
About LifeWorks
LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.
