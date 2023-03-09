Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.52

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 304764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

