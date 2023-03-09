Lisa E. Storey Sells 3,498 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $33,510.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EverCommerce

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

