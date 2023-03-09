Lisa E. Storey Sells 3,498 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $33,510.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
EverCommerce Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
