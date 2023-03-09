Lisk Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $132.82 million and $3.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000311 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006537 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001331 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,824,760 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

