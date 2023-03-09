Lisk Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $126.82 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001411 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,804,399 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

