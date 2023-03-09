Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $454.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,349,169 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
