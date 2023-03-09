Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Shares of LOGI opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after buying an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

