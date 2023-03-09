Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 778,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,808. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

