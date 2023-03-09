Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $69.22 million and approximately $66.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

