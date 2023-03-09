Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.50). Approximately 65,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 147,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.49).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79. The firm has a market cap of £214.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,305.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.84.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

