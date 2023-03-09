Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $118,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.99. 489,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

