M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Lowered to $27.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.50 to $27.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MDC opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

