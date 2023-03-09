Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) vs. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Head to Head Analysis

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.87 $34.73 million $1.01 10.61 Colony Bankcorp $126.56 million 1.68 $19.54 million $1.14 10.58

Macatawa Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

40.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Macatawa Bank pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 36.59% 14.29% 1.21% Colony Bankcorp 15.44% 9.23% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Macatawa Bank and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Colony Bankcorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.