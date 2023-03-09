MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 209.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,332,182.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 281.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.