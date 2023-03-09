Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 6,455 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 320.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 458,181 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 425,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

