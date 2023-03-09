Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,842 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 7.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GCOW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 456,394 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

