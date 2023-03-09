Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $6,015,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. 252,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,847. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.