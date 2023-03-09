Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 832,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.