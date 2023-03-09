Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 2,511 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,936.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

