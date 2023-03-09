Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 3,815,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,404,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

