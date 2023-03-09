ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $1,199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 47.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.11. 122,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

